Mizuho Begins Coverage on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 3.50. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,245,000 after buying an additional 273,444 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

