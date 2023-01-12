Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Up 0.4%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 459.23 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 457 ($5.57). Approximately 9,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 145,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.54).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.96 million and a PE ratio of 2,882.35.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

