Metawar (METAWAR) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Metawar has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $162.23 million and approximately $14.72 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00087263 USD and is down -13.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

