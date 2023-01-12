Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.89. 25,365,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,810,758. The company has a market cap of $352.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $336.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.24). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.