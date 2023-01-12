Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases $49,996.68 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACKGet Rating) Director Ana Radeljevic purchased 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $49,996.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $49,996.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MACK opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.53 million, a PE ratio of -110.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

