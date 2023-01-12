Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases $49,996.68 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Ana Radeljevic purchased 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $49,996.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $49,996.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of MACK opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.53 million, a PE ratio of -110.18 and a beta of 1.88.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
