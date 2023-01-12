Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases $49,996.68 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Ana Radeljevic purchased 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $49,996.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $49,996.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MACK opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.53 million, a PE ratio of -110.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.