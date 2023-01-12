Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.