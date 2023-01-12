McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.81 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.