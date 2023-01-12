McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

