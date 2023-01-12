McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,300 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

