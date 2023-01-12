Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Up 6.6%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €25.10 ($26.99) and last traded at €25.10 ($26.99). 12,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.55 ($25.32).

Manz Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22.

Manz Company Profile

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Featured Stories

