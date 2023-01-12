Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maiden by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

