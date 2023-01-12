Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.01.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
