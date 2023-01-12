Magic Internet Money (MIM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $788,051.87

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $788,051.87 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

