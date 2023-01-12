LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.
LYB opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
