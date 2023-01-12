Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.90 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.84. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.07.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $311.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.