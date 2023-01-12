Loom Network Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $50.07 million and $11.46 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00435848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.99 or 0.30784780 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00956631 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

