LogiTron (LTR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

LogiTron (LTR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and $5.58 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LogiTron has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LogiTron

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

