Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LAC. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.