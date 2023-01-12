Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.67.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $53,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $234.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 45.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.