Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00004213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $111.28 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004694 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002249 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,288,496 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

