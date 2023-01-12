Lido Staked ETH (stETH) One Day Volume Hits $28.62 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and $28.62 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,392.79 or 0.07379067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00434182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,792.05 or 0.30667158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00972848 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,865,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,862,600.57614552 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,370.30040694 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $12,790,597.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

