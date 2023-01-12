Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $493.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $464.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $730.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.23 and its 200 day moving average is $432.02.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

