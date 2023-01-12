Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 40.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,832 shares of company stock worth $4,289,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.