Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.
Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LH traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.33. 701,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,672. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.20 and a 200 day moving average of $233.64.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).
