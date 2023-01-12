KuCoin Token Market Cap Tops $713.69 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $713.69 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $7.25 or 0.00039817 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

