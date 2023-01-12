KeyCorp Weighs in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

CHRW stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.