Katana Capital Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 16th.

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

