JUNO (JUNO) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, JUNO has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00006443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $78.03 million and $273,281.51 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,479,615 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

