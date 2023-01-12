Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
