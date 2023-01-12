JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hess (NYSE:HES) Target Price to $153.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.31.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $145.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.66. Hess has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $149.83.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

