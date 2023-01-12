JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Target Price to $125.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.63.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $123.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

