JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JinkoSolar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

