Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

SRAD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group



Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

