Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PENN Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

