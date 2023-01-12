Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.58 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,611 shares of company stock worth $2,186,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.