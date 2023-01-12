Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

