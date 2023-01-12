Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COIN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $246.27.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,179 and sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

