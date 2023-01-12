Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 2.6 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.