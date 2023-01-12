Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Rent-A-Center Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
