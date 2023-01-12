Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.47.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

