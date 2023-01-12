Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.