J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $168.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $194.00.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

