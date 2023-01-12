Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

