iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $84.11. Approximately 645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.