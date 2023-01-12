iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.83 and last traded at C$25.83. Approximately 88,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 133,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.76.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.74.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.