IOST Market Capitalization Hits $152.54 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. IOST has a market cap of $152.54 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

