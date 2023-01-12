Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently:

1/9/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $348.00 to $299.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $186.00.

1/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $250.00.

1/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $205.00 to $122.00.

1/2/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $252.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $304.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/15/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $305.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $141.33.

Tesla Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.22. 183,172,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,283,313. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $389.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tesla by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

