Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OIA stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

