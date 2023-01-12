Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

