Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.
Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
