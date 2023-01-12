Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 110,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,851,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,737,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $3,497,520.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $345.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

