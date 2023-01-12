Insider Selling: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells 47,377 Shares of Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.83. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

