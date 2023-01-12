Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $169,400.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Movado Group Price Performance

NYSE:MOV opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

